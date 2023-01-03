Staffordshire farmers urged to be vigilant after recent burglaries

Staffordshire farmers and rural businesses are being urged to remain vigilant following recent reports of overnight burglaries.

Staffordshire Police received three separate reports across the Stafford area in the last week alone, where agri vehicles, tools and valuables were targeted by thieves.

Just before 5.40am on Friday 30 December, police were called to Arn Hill after the victim discovered that their home had been burgled overnight.

Unknown offenders forced entry into two outbuildings and made off with various items - including work tools and a Yamaha quad bike

Elsewhere, at around 2.10am, a green Land Rover was stolen from an address in Flashbrook.

Three people who were dressed in black were seen in the area at the time, Staffordshire Police said.

A black Land Rover was also taken from an address on Clayalders Bank, with the victim discovering the theft at about 5.40am.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin warned that rural crime affected a large proportion of residents and businesses in Staffordshire.

“Officers are making inquiries into these incidents and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or footage of the areas at the time.

“Rural crime... often goes unreported. It’s vital that you tell us about anything suspicious as soon as possible so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

He added: “If you have any information which could help us with our investigation, get in touch by calling 101, or messaging on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 94 of 30 December.”