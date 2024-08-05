Staffordshire shearer sets new World shearing record

A Staffordshire shearer was top of the world after setting a new world shearing record on his farm near Stafford over the weekend.

Nick Greaves successfully set a new 8-hour world lamb shearing record by shearing 764 lambs on Saturday 3 August.

He beat the previous record held by Jack Fagan of New Zealand in 2022 by 10 lambs.

The first lamb was shorn at 7am and four shearing runs followed during the day with the last lamb shorn at 5pm.

At the end of his successful record attempt, Nick said: “I’m delighted to be a world record holder, and cant quite believe what has happened.

"This has been a long journey that started way before my two stand record back in 2022. It was always a dream of mine and the entire record’s success is down to a huge team effort.”

He continued: “This record would not have been possible without the help and support of my wife Kate and the entire family.

"I’d also like to pay tribute to the support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually.

"From the farmers supplying the lamb, pen men that were here with me all day, the wool wrappers, those supporting me with my gear and all my family and friends – without all of you, today would not have been possible.”

Kate Drury, English central board member at British Wool, congratulated Nick on his successful world record attempt.

She said: "We appreciate the hard work that also goes on behind the scenes in holding a record such as this and therefore offer congratulations to everyone that has helped and supported Nick in successfully setting a new record.”

Cancer Research UK was the record attempts nominated charity with fundraising taking place during the day.