Staffs farmer gears up for 8-hour shearing record attempt

Staffordshire based shearer Nick Greaves will be attempting to break the current 8-Hour World Lamb Shearing Record at his farm on 3 August.

An experienced shearer, Nick will be attempting to break the record currently held by Jack Fagan of New Zealand who shorn 754 lambs in 2022.

Nick, 29, farms in partnership with his parents, running 1,350 ewes, 500 ewe lambs and 150 cattle, near Stafford.

As well as shearing in the UK, Nick has also sheared in New Zealand and Italy throughout his career.

On his upcoming record, he said: "I did a 2 stand British record in 2022 with Llyr Jones from Wales and I set the new single stand record which was beat a week later.

"I wanted to use my experiences from the record in 2022 as a stepping stone in getting onto the World Record ladder."

On his achievements to date, Nick added: "My best personal achievement to date would be having a mini-me follow me around the farm all day – Eric is 3 and a half and is farming/ shearing mad.

"My best shearing achievement would be winning the English National, the Open and Six Nations at this year's Royal Bath and West Show

"I had been second in the National twice previously but had never won the National before. It was always a goal in my career after watching Adam Berry win it year after year as I was coming through the grades."

Cancer Research UK will be the record attempts nominated charity with fundraising taking place during the day.