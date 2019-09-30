Staffs farmer sentenced to jail after livestock offences

The 28-year-old livestock keeper was also handed a lifetime ban on keeping cattle, pigs and dogs

A farmer has been given an 18-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months after he admitted to a range of animal welfare offences.

David Bowd, 28, admitted to the charges at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates court on 23 September.

The livestock keeper, of Old Stores Cottage, Lower Leigh, Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with failing to dispose of animal bones correctly and failing to maintain a register of the cattle on his holding.

Staffordshire County Council visited the farm on 7 January this year. They found three dogs in a pen at the entrance in 'appalling conditions, looking undernourished'.







Five dogs in total were found on the day, and their living conditions were described as 'filthy'.

In addition, a number of pigs were also found with no food and water, and no dry lying area with evidence of some of them eating other dead pigs in the pen.

The animals were taken into possession by the local authority on the day of the visit with help from the RSPCA.

Mr Bowd admitted that he had failed to seek veterinary advice.

Staffordshire County Council’s communities leader Gill Heath said: “The vast majority of livestock keepers act responsibly and play an important part in our rural economy.

“Unfortunately on rare occasions we do get cases like this where animals are badly neglected and even left to die.

“We are pleased this case has reached a successful conclusion.”

Beside the prison sentence, Mr Bowd was ordered to pay £1,500 in costs and was handed a lifetime ban on keeping cattle, pigs and dogs.