Staffs farmers given lifetime bans and fines after animal welfare offences

Three Staffordshire farmers have been ordered to pay out thousands and given lifetime bans after breaching animal welfare and cattle identification and movement rules.

Charles Gibson, 51, and Alison Bailey, 44, both from Biddulph Moor, pleaded guilty to multiple animal welfare offences.

And Wheelton Farms Ltd, represented by director Martin Wheelton, 55, from Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to cattle identification and movement offences.

The three farmers were prosecuted by Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards Animal Health team.

In May 2020, welfare issues were found at a farm being run by Gibson and Bailey when livestock, including young calves, were found being kept in poor conditions.

A number of dead animals were found in pens with live animals, pens where livestock were kept were not suitable and little food, water or dry lying was being provided to the animals.

With low value untagged calves found at the farm which had been given to Gibson, Wheelton Farms Ltd were found to be complicit in the failure to comply with the traceability requirements for bovine animals.

The case, one of the worse witnessed by the team, resulted in the animals being taken into the possession of the local authority at the time in a bid to prevent further suffering.

At the sentencing at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (17 October), Mr Gibson was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay fines of £4,000, a victim surcharge of £128, and given a lifetime ban from keeping all animals.

Ms Bailey was given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a victim surcharge of £90.

She was also given a lifetime ban from keeping all animals, while Wheelton Farms received fines totalling £32,000 and ordered to pay £7,500 in costs.

Victoria Wilson, of the Trading Standards team, noted that the vast majority of farmers and livestock owners "take good care of their animals and follow the rules".

"However, on some occasions, we do see incidents where these standards are not met, as in this case," she said.

“This is a particularly upsetting case involving a number of vulnerable, new-born animals where their basic needs for care and identification were not met.

"We are pleased that the court has reached a successful conclusion, this case should send out a clear message that we will take action."