Staffs Police tell farmers to be wary after spate of high-value thefts

Police in Staffordshire are urging for more information following a spate of thefts on farms in recent days, including two tractors and a high-value GPS system.

Staffordshire Police has appealed for information after thieves stole a blue New Holland tractor from the Flashbrook area, near Newport.

Between 13 September and 14 September, 'unknown persons' removed two tractors from a farmyard, drove them through a hedge and then proceeded to abandon one of the tractors while stealing the second.

A few days earlier, between 11-12 September, a separate incident saw thieves target a farm in the Newborough area of Burton-on-Trent.

They stole a tractor and its GPS system, including the internal screen, to the value of £10,000, according to the force.

Staffordshire Police said: "If you have any information that may assist us or help identify those responsible then please contact us on 101, or via our website quoting reference number 200 of the 14 September 2023

"If you have been offered a GPS System, saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Newborough please contact police on 101 ref SP-20230912-0131."

It comes as the NFU today called for the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act to be expanded link text to include agricultural equipment such as GPS systems.

Farm machinery theft cost the UK a staggering £49 million in 2022 alone, according to figures by NFU Mutual.

A surge in the theft of tractor GPS units cost the UK over £500,000 in the first four months of 2023, more than double compared to the same period in 2022.