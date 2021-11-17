Starbucks to work with UK dairy farmers to slash emissions

Arla will develop and pilot a new sustainable dairy sourcing blueprint for Starbucks, designed to help reduce the coffee chain's carbon emissions from dairy.

The pilot will see Starbucks work with 14 UK farmers to identify new farming practices to significantly reduce the emissions associated with dairy production.

The coffee chain and the selected farmers will focus on three key areas: environmental stewardship, animal health and welfare, and ensuring profitability for the farmers.

The sourcing blueprint will be underscored by Arla’s own sustainability research, the co-op says, and then independently validated by a third party who will help advise on developing industry best practices.

Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK said: “This partnership with Arla and the dairy farming community underpins our commitment to produce high quality and responsibly sourced products.

“Starbucks and Arla share a commitment to upholding the highest standards in agriculture. As a farmer-owned business, Arla’s approach – including their cooperative principles – make them the right partner for us.

“Purchasing sustainable dairy is integral to our work expanding our environmentally friendly menu options."

Graham Wilkinson, group senior agriculture director at Arla Foods added: “It is a huge testament to the sustainable farming practice of our owners that Starbucks has chosen Arla to support its sustainable sourcing development work.

"Our net zero ambition recognises the importance of both lowering emissions and providing a helping hand to nature, but it is important that Starbucks has also acknowledged the importance of taking a farmer first approach to deliver this.

“I hope it also provides reassurance to Starbucks customers to know that behind every cup is a combined effort to support farmers to run profitable and sustainable dairy farms.”