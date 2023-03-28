Start-ups invited to apply for funds to transform dairy industry

Agri-tech start-ups and businesses are being invited to apply for funds totalling £2m to transform the dairy industry across Scotland and Cumbria.

The competition offers businesses seeking support for new products and ideas, which create improvements in the dairy supply chain, the opportunity to secure grants.

The overarching aim is to transform the dairy sector in southern Scotland and Cumbria through investing in innovation projects, including a focus on improving productivity and sustainability.

The competition is one of four funding opportunities offered by the Digital Dairy Chain, which is a five-year Scotland Rural College (SRUC) led project.

With a deadline for submissions fixed at the end of May, industry innovators are being encouraged to submit their applications once the competition opens on 17 April.

Successful applicants will be required to demonstrate potential to support business growth and job creation, resulting from a collaborative project running over a period of six – 24 months in the specified region.

Stuart Martin, programme director, said that in addition to funding opportunities, the competition could help facilitate partnerships and steer businesses towards the right people to get ideas off the ground.

“With the help of local businesses we can work towards decarbonising dairy production and manufacturing, reduce environmental impact and make ground-breaking strides towards improving productivity.

"By working together, we will make South and West Scotland and the North West of England a world leader in dairy production.”

To discover more about the funding, businesses are also being invited to attend a Knowledge Exchange Event on 19 April.

The free event will take place from 10am–3pm at Easterbrook Hall, Crichton Campus, Bankend Road, Dumfries, DG1 4UQ.