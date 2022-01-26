Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme temporarily reintroduced

The Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme has been temporarily reintroduced to support employers facing heightened levels of sickness absence due to Covid-19.

Small or medium-sized farm employers with under 250 employees may be eligible to claim Statutory Sick Pay (SSP).

The scheme covers the costs for up to two weeks per employee for Covid related absences from 21 December 2021.

While this is a reintroduction of the scheme which ran until 30 September 2021, it is a new claims period.

This means farming businesses can claim for eligible employees whether or not they claimed for them under the previous scheme.

Those wanting to apply to the scheme are being encouraged to join HMRC's webinar 'COVID-19 Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme 2'.

The webinar, taking place on 2 February, will include information such as who can claim, when to start paying SSP and what can be claimed under the scheme.