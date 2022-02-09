Steep decline in tractor sales in first month of 2022

Tractor registrations in January saw a steep decline of nearly 14% compared to a year before as the pandemic's impact on global supply chains continue.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that there were 500 tractor sales in the UK over the course of last month.

This is down 13.8 percent compared to the same month in 2021, the AEA said in a latest update.

The association said: "Growth slowed in the second half of the year (2021)... because of widespread disruptions to global supply chains.

"This affected tractor manufacturers as much as those making a range of other goods and led to lengthening lead times for delivery of machines.

"Without these disruptions, registrations would undoubtedly have been higher still."

Tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.

Tractors must be licensed for use on public roads and as such are registered with the Department for Transport which allows an accurate count to be made.

In value terms, sales of tractors, plus parts and accessories, account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment, which again makes this data series a prime indicator.

Despite the fall in January, total tractor registrations across the whole of 2021 were up nearly 16% compared to 2020 as the impacts of the pandemic improved.

There were 12,017 tractor sales in the UK over the course of 2021, up 15.8% compared to 2020, when 10,380 tractors were sold.