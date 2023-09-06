Steps to prevent theft of horse and riding equipment

Keeping and maintaining horses is big business stretching into hundreds or even thousands of pounds in expenses for food, equipment and general wellbeing.

Preventing theft is of paramount concern for both horse owners and those overseeing stables, especially so given the sheer costs involved with horses and riding equipment.

Incidents such as these have become a much more pressing and publicised issue but there are steps you can take to prevent, or at least reduce, the threat of intruders.

Tack, or equipment, theft is very commonplace with items such as saddles, stirrups and bridles often being resold on the black market for multiple times the original price.

Boxes and trailers have also been stolen and taken to the black market.

Against this backdrop of increasing rural crime, it’s vital to ensure a strong strategy to safeguard owners, horses and equipment from the rising threat.

Documents and identity: Create a comprehensive visual record of all your horses, equipment, and vehicles.

Take photographs of number plates, VIN frame details, and any unusual or distinguishing feature on your equipment.

Keep all receipts and paperwork. Engraving your name or initials on valuable items like saddles and bridles in conspicuous locations can act as a deterrent.

These markings should be featured in your photographic records, and consider displaying signage on your premises or vehicles highlighting the security measures you've implemented

Microchipping and marking: By law, horses, ponies and donkeys must be microchipped.

Additionally, consider other marking methods such as freeze branding to provide additional identification.

Secure storage: Within your stable or base, refrain from hanging equipment over gates or stall fronts. Instead, prioritise secure storage with locked facilities.

Investing in robust perimeter barriers like fences or temporary hoarding can discourage vehicular access and impede intruders on foot.

Depending on your site's location, other obstructions to unwanted vehicular movement, like bollards and concrete barriers can prove advantageous.

Our comprehensive range of products and services cater for your every need from barriers and fences to surveillance, CCTV and heavy duty perimeter protection.

Surveillance systems: Consider the installation of security systems like alarms and CCTV.

CCTV has gained prominence as a strong deterrent for crime prevention, due to its convenience, evidential proof and the ability for remote monitoring.

Just the mere presence of a camera can deter would-be intruders from attempted theft. Our remotely monitored, 24 hour all-seeing eye is ideal for keeping tabs on your precious stock and equipment.

By adhering to these preventative measures, horse owners and stable managers can increase safety whilst mitigating the risks.

Our team at SafeSite Facilities can provide you with a free quote and a comprehensive set of solutions depending on your needs – even extending to security and safety on farms and other rural properties.

So get in touch today!