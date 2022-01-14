Stepside Agricultural Contractors announces big machinery auction

Over 80 lots of agricultural machinery and equipment will go under the hammer on behalf of Stepside Agricultural Contractors based in Cardigan, Wales.

East Anglian-based auctioneer Cheffins will host the timed online auction, which will take place from 26 January to 31 January at Cardigan Cattle Market.

The sale will include over 80 lots, featuring agricultural tractors, forage harvester, slurry tankers, muck spreaders, plant, grassland machinery and equipment.

Highlights of the sale include a 2016 Claas Jaguar 970 Forage Harvester, with an estimate of £110,000 - £130,000.

A 2015 Krone Big M 420 self-propelled mower will also go under the hammer, with an estimate of £120,000 - £140,000.

Other highlights include a 2020 John Deere 6250R AutoPower Ultimate Edition tractor with an estimate of £110,000 - £130,000; a 2011 John Deere 7530 AutoQuad with an estimate of £45,000 - £50,000 and a JCB JS130LC Tracked Excavator with an estimate of £30,000 - £35,000.

Stepside Agricultural Contractors is a family-owned partnership based in Cardigan, which was established 50 years ago.

The firm is selling agricultural equipment due to a business change, as it will now be specialising in the waste, slurry and digestate sectors.

Daniel James, of Stepside Agricultural Contractors said: "We have updated much of our slurry kit and as a result, the machinery available at the Cheffins auction is now surplus to our requirements.

"We have worked hard to look after all of the equipment on offer, and this sale will be a good opportunity for buyers to pick up second-hand, well-maintained kit for a lower price than buying new.

"With new machinery prices being so high at the moment, we hope that our equipment will be a good option for farmers and contractors looking for quality agricultural machinery.”

The sale will take place from 26 January until 31 January, with a viewing day on 27 January at the Stepside premises at Cardigan Cattle Market, Cardigan.