STIHL GB opens new purpose-built head office 'Contra House'

STIHL GB has announced the opening of its new, purpose-built head office and distribution centre named Contra House, ushering in a new chapter for the business.

Dr Nikolas Stihl, chairman of the supervisory board of the STIHL Group, presided over the opening ceremony, marking a milestone in the machinery company's history.

Named Contra House in homage to the iconic STIHL Contra chainsaw invented by founder Andreas Stihl, the 11,500m2 facility reflects STIHL GB’s dedication to providing unparalleled support to its dealers and end users.

Home to more than 100 staff, Contra House is designed to enhance operational efficiency, customer service and employee well-being.

The new site features dealer training facilities and a studio, collaborative workspaces, an on-site restaurant, and a technical workshop, ensuring support for STIHL GB's 700-strong approved dealer network.

At the heart of the operation lies the 9,000m2 distribution centre, which boasts next-generation picking and storage systems.

This consolidation of logistics onto one site enables STIHL GB to streamline operations, resulting in a speedier and more efficient delivery service.

Kay Green, managing director of STIHL GB, said: "The unveiling of Contra House symbolises a significant step forward in our commitment to product innovation and providing exceptional service to our customers and dealer network.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new facility, which not only embodies our rich heritage but also stands as a testament to our vision for the future.”

Contra House distinguishes itself not only through its modern design and functionality but also to sustainability.

The facility has achieved BREEAM Certification, with features such as photovoltaic solar panels covering two-thirds of its roof area and 21 electric vehicle charging points, aligning with STIHL GB's commitment to responsible business practices.

The official opening event, attended by more than 160 guests, also outlined STIHL GB’s partnership with Perennial, the UK’s only charity dedicated to helping people in horticulture.

The STIHL team will volunteer in a wide range of fundraising activities to help the charity provide free and confidential advice, information and support to people working in, or retired from, horticulture and their families.