Stihl launches most powerful batter-powered KombiMotor

Stihl has launched the KMA 200 R, its most powerful battery-powered KombiMotor to date, with even greater power than the largest petrol KombiEngine.

The new AP System KMA 200 R offers professional landscapers unrivalled performance and versatility.

Stihl KombiMotors are compatible with over ten robust attachments, including a brushcutter, pole pruner, sweeper brush, blower, edgers and hedge trimmers.

With a maximum power output of 1.5 kW, the KMA 200 R boasts 50% greater power compared to the KMA 135 R and 7% higher power than the petrol KM 131, allowing the most power intensive tasks to be completed at a faster rate.

The optimised controls of the KMA 200 R allows users to cycle between 3-speed settings and best match the RPM to the task at hand, as well as maximise battery working time.

The maximum RPM output of the KMA 200 R is 9500, 1000 RPM higher than the KMA 135 R, also resulting in higher performance.

In addition, its adjustable loop handle can be moved easily along the shaft for greater comfort while working, and the harness attachment point can also be adjusted for perfect balance too.

For brushcutting applications, the KMA 200 R must be used with the new FSS-KM attachment. The FSS-KM features a wider 45cm cutting diameter, meaning grass and tough material to be cut with greater speed and efficiency.

In addition, the new KombiMotor is compatible with Stihl's Smart Connector 2 A. The connector plugs directly into the control module of the machine to collect useful operating information.

The Stihl Connected App can collect this information via Bluetooth and process it to create bespoke maintenance schedules, as part of a wider fleet management system.

