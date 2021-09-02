Stirlingshire farm with productive land now on market

A Stirlingshire farm with productive arable, pasture and grazing land is now on the market, offering potential for development of the land and buildings.

Dyke Farm, near Falkirk, extends to about 147 hectares (364 acres), with the farming system over the past 20 years centred on a mixed livestock and sheep enterprise.

Cereals are also grown as part of the farm's rotation, with grain and straw used for home consumption.

The land has been classified as a mixture of Grade 4 and Grade 5 by the James Hutton Institute and is predominantly down to a mix of silage, pasture and grazing ground.

The property is centred on a traditional farmhouse and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

Cereals are also grown as part of the farm's rotation, with grain and straw used for home consumption

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith said: “The combination of productive arable and pasture land, a private farmhouse and a wide range of buildings with scope for development or other alternative uses is likely to generate significant interest.

“There are number of options for purchasers in terms of the lotting, with the two sets of farm buildings allowing for the holding to be either farmed as whole or split into a different ownership and land use, depending on the type of buyer.

"The ground can continue to be farmed in similar manner to existing operations with relative ease, whilst enjoying all the advantages of an attractive farmhouse located in a private rural setting.”

There may be the potential to extend the farmhouse into the adjacent traditional barn if desired, subject to planning permission.

The traditional barn may also present further development opportunities, for conversion to stand alone residential unit or possible business use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

The property is centred on a traditional farmhouse and a range of farm buildings

The farm buildings include a timber pole barn, an implement shed, a modern store, a pair of adjoining straw sheds, 2000-tonne silage pit, a cattle court, large cattle court with two lean-to sheds, a lambing shed, a timber stable with two stalls, and an office.

Dyke Farm is for sale with Galbraith for offers over £2,020,000 or in five lots.