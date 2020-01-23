Stockperson wanted for new share farming arrangement

Nene Park Trust said suitable applicants must be experienced in sheep and or suckler beef production

A 'dynamic and dedicated' stockperson is wanted to enter a new share farming arrangement with the Nene Park Trust in Cambridgeshire.

The dedicated grassland area is around 200 ha; made up of mainly mixed quality permanent grass, incorporating a stewardship scheme.

Nene Park Trust, which is based near Peterborough, said suitable applicants must be experienced in sheep and or suckler beef production.

They must also have a track record within the sector and have access to some capital and livestock to deploy to a long-term joint venture within a share farming structure.







The Trust said it is seeking a long-term relationship that fulfils their key objective of strong business performance, whilst also complimenting and working alongside the Trust in the delivery of its charitable objectives.

These are mainly those in relation to nature conservation, environmental sustainability, education and people engagement.

Brown & Co, who are advertising the share-farming arrangement, said: “Any applicant with experience, and/or passion in these areas will be looked on favourably, and the successful applicant will be required to contribute towards these goals.

“Scope exists to add value to the enterprise, through the Trust’s unique position as a highly popular visitor destination for over 1.8m visitors per year, including food outlets through the park’s cafes.

“Interested applicants should provide details of current resources, experience and track record.

“For more information, please contact Josh Crick at Brown & Co at 01603 598240 or Josh.crick@brown-co.com.”