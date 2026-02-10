Stolen farm telehandler used in cashpoint raid, police warn farmers

Farmers in the south west are being urged to tighten security around machinery after a stolen telehandler was used in a ram-raid at a Co-op store in Plympton.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released footage of the incident as part of an appeal, warning the crime highlights how farm machinery is being targeted by organised gangs.

The burglary took place at around 1.45am on Monday 2 February at the Co-op on Glen Road.

A John Deere telehandler, stolen from the Smithaleigh area near Piggeries Farm, was used to ram the wall of the store, allowing thieves to remove two cashpoint machines and steal a large sum of cash.

Detectives say at least four people were involved, arriving in multiple stolen vehicles.

Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said police believe the raid could be linked to other similar offences across the country.

“Following extensive enquiries we now believe that this incident could be connected to several other ram-raid burglaries which have happened in the last four months across the country,” he said.

“We believe that this incident, and those which we believe are linked, have been carried out by a highly sophisticated and organised criminal gang.”

Police say the telehandler and other vehicles used in the raid were later abandoned, with several found burnt out in nearby woodland.

Officers are urging farmers and rural businesses to remain vigilant and review machinery security, as thieves continue to target agricultural equipment for use in serious crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 50260027042, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.