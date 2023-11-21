Stolen tractor GPS systems returned after being listed on eBay

Two stolen tractor GPS systems have been returned to the farmer who owned them after they were listed on eBay.

The victim posted two GPS systems, worth £915 each, to customers in the United States from a postal office in Maidenhead on 18 October this year.

Six days later, both customers told the seller the GPS systems had been replaced by cat food.

On 31 October, the victim found one of his GPS systems for sale on eBay.

Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce visited him three days later and took a statement.

Then on 10 November, officers found the stolen GPS systems in the Aylesbury area and arrested a man, 44, from the same area on suspicion of handling stolen goods, who was given a conditional caution.

The officers then returned the stolen GPS systems to the farmer the following day.

Investigating officer PC Huw Kime, of the taskforce, said: “GPS systems are invaluable to farmers and rural businesses and their thefts are a national issue at the moment.

“So we are proud of the fact that we were able to retrieve these stolen GPS systems just eight days after taking the victim’s statement.

“We worked hard to investigate this so it is pleasing to bring it to a successful conclusion.

“The Rural Crime Taskforce is committed to tackling serious and acquisitive crime affecting our countryside communities.”

Farm machinery theft cost the UK a staggering £49 million in 2022 alone, according to NFU Mutual.

A surge in the theft of tractor GPS units cost the UK over £500,000 in the first four months of 2023, more than double compared to the same period in 2022.