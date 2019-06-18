Stolen tractor returned after police spot thieves driving erratically

Police spotted the tractor being driven at speeds of around 25mph, the wrong way round a roundabout and off-road

A tractor stolen from a North Yorkshire farm was recovered within hours by police after the offender was spotted driving it erratically in West Yorkshire.

Police received a report of the theft of a New Holland 7840 tractor from a farm in the rural Tadcaster area on Sunday 15 June.

The vehicle was believed to have been stolen at around 5pm the same day.

That night, at about 9.30pm, police in West Yorkshire received a report of a tractor being driven erratically in Castleford.

Officers from North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police made towards the area, and spotted the tractor being driven at speeds of around 25mph, the wrong way round a roundabout and off-road.

The tractor stopped after a brief pursuit, and three men made off from the vehicle.

Three men aged 17, 18 and 28 were arrested nearby a short time later – all on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and the 28-year-old also on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving and driving while disqualified.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The tractor was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce have now stepped up patrols in the area from which the tractor was taken.

Police are also reminding farmers and anyone else who owns plant and agricultural machinery to take extra measures to protect their valuable property.

Farmers can take advantage of ‘Operation Woollen’, an initiative to secure and protect every one of North Yorkshire’s 8,000 farms.

As part of the campaign, farms can benefit from a free visit from a PC or PCSO with expertise in farm security and crime prevention advice.