Storm Eunice: Farmers urged to take 'extreme care'

Farmers are being urged to take 'extreme care' as Storm Eunice is set to strike the countryside, bringing with it 100mph hurricane-force winds.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme winds in South West England and South Wales, warning of ‘danger to life’.

Storm Eunice is set to strike from the early hours of Friday morning (18 February) and continue into the night.

High-speed winds are expected to bring power lines down, cause significant damage to buildings, rip trees from the ground and cause coastal flooding.

Flying debris could result in danger to life, and massive travel disruption is also predicted as transport links are closed, roads and rail are blocked by debris and wind and rain make driving perilous.

It comes after Storm Dudley brought high-speed winds on Wednesday and into Thursday, causing significant damage.

Before Storm Eunice hits, NFU Mutual has today issued a warning to farmers to take 'extreme care' as Storm Eunice is set to batter rural areas.

The rural insurer has mobilised its network of 550 agents across the country, ready to support farmers impacted by the storm.

The Environment Agency is also urging those in flood-prone areas along the Severn and Wye estuaries to prepare for flooding from a tidal surge caused by Storm Eunice.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, warned that it was a fast-changing situation, and urged farmers to keep up to date with weather warnings.

“Many farms are in exposed locations so we are urging farmers to plan ahead, take extreme care and not to underestimate the potential danger of Storm Eunice, including risk to life.

“There are a number of preventative steps that you can take while the weather is calm before a storm to help protect your property, but human safety should always be the number one priority.

“Plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather and identify safer ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding or snow.

"Animals may also get stranded so it’s worth increasing provisions to see them through," she explained.

How do I protect my farm?

NFU Mutual has issued farmers and rural businesses advice on how to protect property before, during and after a storm.

Before the storm

• Prepare for power cuts: Have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required

• Plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather – identify safer ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding or snow

• Plan water and feed in advance, and increase provisions for animals who may end up cut-off during a storm and it may be unsafe to reach them

• Have emergency numbers available including your utility company, local authority and insurer’s emergency helpline

• Download the what3words app which can pinpoint your location in case of emergency

During the storm

• Keep all building doors and windows closed

• If you have to leave the house, tell people where you are going and when you expect to return

• Avoid the sheltered side of walls and trees when walking

• If journeys are essential, drive slowly and carefully, staying aware of high winds on exposed roads and ice and water on the road

• Do not attempt emergency repairs during the storm

After

• Be aware after a storm or weather event, power cables or powerlines may have been brought down

• Check field boundaries are intact as trees can bring down fences and result in animals straying

• Don't enter any buildings that could be unsafe following a storm