Stricter rules introduced for shotgun licensing in England and Wales

Shotgun laws in England and Wales just got tougher — from today, applicants must name two referees instead of one as part of a government clampdown on firearms safety.

The Home Office announced the move as part of a broader effort to align shotgun regulations more closely with those for other types of firearms.

From today (5 August), anyone applying for a shotgun certificate must submit two referees who have known them personally for over two years.

The change is designed to improve the robustness of the application process and ensure only suitable individuals are granted access to firearms.

Police forces will also be expected to contact applicants’ family members during the licensing process, to assess whether there are any concerns relating to domestic violence or suitability to hold a firearm.

The decision follows recommendations made by a senior coroner after the tragic mass shooting in Plymouth in August 2021, in which five people were killed.

The changes are also informed by earlier cases such as the 2020 shootings in Woodmancote, raising fresh questions about how licences are issued and reviewed.

Policing Minister Diana Johnson said: “Only those who meet the highest standards of safety and responsibility should be permitted to use shotguns or firearms, and it is crucial that police have full information about the suitability of all applicants for these lethal weapons.

“The events in Woodmancote in 2020, Plymouth in 2021, and other cases provide a tragic reminder of what can happen when these weapons are in the hands of the wrong people, and we must do everything we can to protect the public.

“This is just one part of our mission to make our streets safer. We will also launch a public consultation on the controls on shotguns and other firearms issues later this year.”

However, rural advocacy group the Countryside Alliance warned that changes to guidance alone would not resolve underlying problems in the firearms licensing system.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of thealliance, said: “None of this will make any difference where the licensing system fails as it did in Plymouth and has done far too often elsewhere.

"While we support these changes to guidance, there can be no justification for further restricting gun ownership: the government must address the fundamental question of why we have an antiquated system with 43 separate licensing authorities too many of which are not fit for purpose.

"The public and gun owners want a system that does not put guns in the hands of people who should never have had a licence.”

The Home Office confirmed a public consultation on wider firearms policy will be launched later in 2025.