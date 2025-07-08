Stroke survivor defies the odds to pursue dairy farming dream

A determined agriculture student at Barnsley College is overcoming significant challenges after surviving a severe stroke in 2021, steadfastly pursuing her passion for farming and a future career in dairy.

Neive Burke’s recovery journey has been remarkable. After relearning to walk and speak, she has found renewed purpose through farming and is now excelling at Barnsley College’s Wigfield Farm campus.

Having completed her Level 2 Agriculture course, Neive has acquired valuable hands-on experience in livestock management and farm operations, earning high regard from both her tutors and peers.

She is due to progress to the Level 3 Agriculture programme this September, where she will further enhance key skills such as livestock handling, tractor driving, and farm business management.

Neive said: “My love for livestock and nature has motivated me, and connecting with them has helped my recovery by keeping me calm.

"It’s a dream come true to be studying something I love so much. After missing three years of school, I was so worried I wouldn’t be able to achieve it.”

Her resilience was recently recognised at Barnsley College’s Student Excellence Awards, where she received the Townsend Tribute Award—an honour given to students with an Education, Health and Care Plan who have overcome significant obstacles to pursue their goals.

Neive’s Course Leader, Macauley Parkin, commented: “Neive shows us all what true resilience looks like. Her strength and optimism have made her a role model among her peers and an inspiration to the wider community.”

Looking ahead, Neive hopes to build a career in the dairy sector, combining her passion for animal welfare with a dedication to supporting British agriculture.

Her message to others in the farming community facing adversity is clear: “Storms don’t last forever. You can get through anything if you don’t give up.”