Strong international trade at border dairy farm dispersal sale

A huge crowd of around 1,000 people was attracted to a dairy farm machinery dispersal auction at Buttington Old Hall near Welshpool on Friday.

The sale, held on behalf of the executors of the late Mr R Pryce Jones, comprised modern and well maintained farm machinery and equipment that was in daily use prior to the dairy herd being dispersed last October.

Two hundred cattle from the farm’s commercial dairy herd achieved a record average of £2,000 when they sold at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Auctioneer Halls reported a strong trade with a local, UK-wide and international interest in the auction.

Buyers were registered from as far away as Poland and Ireland on the Marteye live streaming service

Top selling lots were £35,500 for a 2015 New Holland LM 6.28 telehandler with 2,502 hours, £22,500 for a 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI 44,011 miles, and £19,500 for a 2003 New Holland TS110 tractor with 4,994 hours.

Other leading prices were £19,400 for a 2004 New Holland TS125A tractor with 9,537 hours and£18,500 for a 2006 John Deere 6220 tractor with 6,650 hours.

Clamp silage sold for £82 per tonne, as 401 tonnes of second cut silage made £33,000 and 384 tonnes of first cut silage made £18,000.

Halls’ senior auctioneer, Jonny Dymond said it was the firm's first farm dispersal sale of the year, with it exceeding expectations.

"The diverse and genuine nature of the machinery certainly helped and there was a lot of goodwill in the border farming community," he said.

“There was a huge crowd there and it was nice to see a lot of the machinery selling a local farmers.

"The exceptional prices paid for the clamps of silage reflected the shortage of silage following last year’s dry summer.

“I would like to thank all those who attended and the staff and family members who helped prepare for the sale.”