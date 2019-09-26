Strong summer gives lift to GB milk production

British milk volumes for 2019 and 2020 are forecast to reach 12.58bn litres

A new forecast puts expected British milk volumes for 2019 and 2020 at 12.58bn litres, marginally up from the previous estimate but still a 29-year high.

The updated AHDB Dairy forecast is slightly up on the June estimate primarily due to better than expected summer performance.

A combination of good weather, strong grass growth and good cow condition following a winter of concentrate feeding all gave a lift to summer production, particularly in July.

However, production for the rest of the season is expected to be slightly down on the year before.

Although silage stocks look to be plentiful and of good quality, AHDB's latest milk forecasting forum concluded that this will give less push to yields than the high levels of concentrate feeding last year.

Looking ahead to 2020/21, production for the first half of next season is expected to be steady to slightly down on the year.