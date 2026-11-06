Strutt & Parker Farms to sell 75-plus machines in major fleet renewal

Among the standout lots are two Claas 8900 combines from 2023 and 2022 (Photo: Cheffins)

More than 75 lots of farm machinery, including late-model Claas combines and JCB equipment, are heading to auction as Strutt & Parker Farms renews its fleet.

Agricultural auctioneer Cheffins has been appointed to conduct the timed online sale, running from 1 to 9 December, with machinery located across Hampshire, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Among the standout lots are two Claas 8900 combines from 2023 and 2022, alongside a 2025 JCB Fastrac 4220 tractor.

The sale will also feature a 2025 John Deere 9700 forage harvester and a 2025 JCB 542-100 telescopic loader.

The inclusion of several relatively new machines reflects Strutt & Parker Farms' ongoing investment programme, with equipment becoming surplus as replacements arrive.

Aaron Kew, commercial director at Strutt & Parker Farms, said the auction would allow the business to release capital from machinery no longer required.

"We’re partway through a planned programme of reinvestment in our machinery fleet. As new equipment arrives, a number of well-maintained machines are now surplus to our requirements."

Strutt & Parker Farms is selling surplus machinery as part of its ongoing investment (Photo: Cheffins)

He said Cheffins' timed online auction would provide a straightforward way to sell the machinery and reinvest the proceeds into the business.

Kew also highlighted the condition of the equipment, which has been used within the company's professional arable farming operations.

"Every machine has worked within a professional arable operation where regular servicing is part of everyday farming."

Cheffins expects the auction to attract interest from farmers and contractors seeking late-model tractors, combines and harvesting equipment.

Oliver Godfrey, head of machinery at Cheffins, said the sale reflected the company's experience in handling machinery renewals for large farming businesses and contractors.

He also welcomed Strutt & Parker Farms' continued investment despite the financial pressures facing British agriculture.

"At a time when much of the farming industry is facing significant challenges and uncertainty, it is encouraging to see a business continuing to invest in its operation and plan for the future."

The timed online auction will open on 1 December and close on 9 December, with more than 75 lots offered from locations across three English counties.

Prospective buyers can contact Cheffins for further information about the machinery, viewing arrangements and bidding.