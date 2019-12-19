Students create sustainable business project for new flock of hens

The winning team presented a plan to increase egg sales through selling at the farmer’s market regularly held on campus

Students from the University of Nottingham are creating a sustainable business project for a new flock of hens after taking part in a dragon’s den style pitch.

The birds were brought to Sutton Bonington campus earlier this year to provide hands-on experience for bioscience students in looking after commercial free-range hens.

After seeing the positive response to them from staff and students, the research team wanted to create a more sustainable way to expand the flock and egg sales business at the campus.

A student-led competition was launched to showcase business ideas whilst at the same time encouraging development of core graduate competencies such as entrepreneurialism, team working and communication skills.







Teams of first and second year students pitched their ideas to researchers and a panel of SB alumni working in the poultry industry.

The winning team presented a plan to increase egg sales through selling at the farmer’s market regularly held on campus and through local shops. They will also create branding and marketing for the business.

The team also outlined how they would recycle packaging and shells to make the project sustainable.

Dr Cormac O’Shea, Dr Gavin White and Dr Judith Wayte led the project. They said: “Having the hens here is really invauable in giving students experience of handling and looking after commercial free-range hens.

“They have also proved to be very popular with staff who want to pick their own eggs or help out with looking after them.

“This gave us the idea to maximise their appeal and turn the flock into a sustainable enterprise project that students could take ownership of that would widen their impact and boost egg sales.”

The winning team ‘Eggsfactor’ will now join forces with the other teams who entered the competition to work together to drive the venture forwards in 2020.