Students get hands-on with farming in real-world agriculture lessons

Over 200 schoolchildren have taken part in a nationwide initiative bringing the classroom to the countryside — giving young people a hands-on taste of British farming.

The immersive experiences took place in North Yorkshire and Wiltshire throughout June, offering primary and secondary students a unique opportunity to explore life on working farms.

The initiative was organised by levy organisation AHDB in partnership with sustainable farming charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

At Birkdale Farm in North Yorkshire, over 100 primary school pupils took part in a full day of interactive learning.

With access to crops, livestock, and a range of activity stations, children were able to see the food supply chain in action while hearing directly from farmers and industry experts.

Later in the month, 120 secondary school students visited the Lawton family’s dairy enterprise in Wiltshire – a LEAF Demonstration Farm – for an action-packed day focused on technology, sustainability, and careers in agriculture.

Due to high demand, the event was oversubscribed, highlighting growing interest among schools in agricultural education.

North Farm offered a real-world look at modern farming, where students explored everything from biodiversity and environmental management to cutting-edge innovations such as precision farming.

Interactive STEM-focused workshops demonstrated how science and technology play an integral role in food production.

A particular highlight was a pork workshop led by AHDB, which introduced students to the pig industry and stressed the importance of animal welfare and responsible husbandry.

Elsa Healey, senior education manager at AHDB, highlighted the value of hands-on education, stating: “Experiential learning like this – delivered in partnership with farmers and industry experts – brings classroom learning to life by linking the curriculum to the real world.

"It’s inspiring to see how engaged the students are as they explore agriculture in action.”

Carl Edwards, director of education at LEAF, emphasised the wider impact of such events, noting that they offer young people a meaningful connection to the agricultural sector.

“Events like these provide a valuable opportunity for young people to be connected to the agricultural industry to drive understanding and appreciation of sustainable food production, to empower them to make climate-positive food choices and identify future career opportunities."

The events form part of AHDB’s wider education strategy and LEAF’s mission to strengthen public understanding of sustainable farming practices.

In 2024 alone, LEAF worked with over 26,000 young people across the UK and supported nearly one million more through online resources and workshops.