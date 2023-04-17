Students studying agriculture urged to apply for education grants

Students studying agriculture in England and Wales are being encouraged to apply for financial assistance toward the cost of their course.

The Deakin and Combe Memorial Trust has invited applications for its educational grants toward the cost of further or higher education.

Those who are studying or about to study an agriculture related course in the academic year 2023-2024 can apply.

The grants, which are in the region of £500 to £1,000, will go toward course fees and equipment such as laptops and books.

Applications are now open, with the closing date for applications set for 4 September 2023.

Grants to successful applicants will be issued by the trust at the end of October 2023.

The grants are made possible by the continuing support of the Deakin family and the trust of the late Nora Combe.

The Deakin and Combe Memorial Trust was first formed in 1944 in memory of George Deakin, vice president of the NFU and chair of the Pigs Marketing Board, who was tragically killed in 1943.