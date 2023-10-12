Students urged to enter Farm Health Management Award for £500 prizes

Veterinary and agricultural students can now enter to the long-running Farm Health Management Award, with a chance to win £500.

Entrants from vet and agriculture colleges and universities could be in with the chance of winning the prize by entering this year’s award, by RABDF.

It aims to demonstrate an understanding of, and test students’ knowledge, of proactive farm health management.

The competition is split into three categories: students at agricultural colleges, agricultural universities and vet schools, and is open to students in all year groups.

A 1,500-word essay, on the subject of proactive farm health management, must be submitted by students, with a winner for each category taking home a £500 prize.

Essays are judged by a panel of industry experts, including a representative of RABDF and award sponsor, Volac.

A shortlist of entries will be invited to attend Dairy-Tech, the RABDFs flagship event, at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, on 7 February 2024, where the winners will be announced.

Matthew Knight, managing director at RABDF, said: "Farm health management is an integral part of running a productive and profitable farm.

“We can’t wait to see what this year’s entrants decide to focus on in their essays and how it links with Defra’s recommendations for higher welfare throughout the industry.”

The deadline for entries is 8 December 2023.