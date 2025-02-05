Study calls for levying full rates of VAT on meat and dairy

A new study has recommended raising VAT on meat and dairy, but a zero-rating on fruit and vegetables, in a bid to improve public health and lower emissions.

It claims that in the UK alone, this would result in 2,000 fewer deaths and reduce the UK's emissions by the equivalent of half of London's emissions.

The controversial research also suggests that an area the size of Wales would be 'freed from agriculture'.

The move would increase tax revenues collected by governments, according to the Oxford Martin School study.

Researchers modelled the change in consumer behaviour, along with the resulting environmental impact and health outcomes, of raising VAT on meat whilst zero-rating fruit and vegetables.

The study said: "We found that the health improvements were primarily driven by reductions in VAT rates on fruit and veg, whereas most of the environmental and revenue benefits were driven by increased rates on meat and dairy"

Professor Marco Springmann, lead author of the study, explained that the tax systems on food in the EU and UK were "currently not fit for purpose."

He said: "A modern tax system that addresses the critical health and environmental challenges of the food system is urgently needed.

"Adjusting VAT rates based on their health and environmental impacts is as good as a no-loss policy gets whilst delivering benefits for public health, the environment, and even government revenues."

The full study contains several tables and diagrams, including an overview of current and recommended VAT rates on meat, fruit and vegetables across Europe.

It shows the UK to have the lowest rates and Denmark the highest.