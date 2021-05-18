Study wants to improve livestock farms' performance

A new study is working with farmers to identify management practices to improve the economic, environmental, and social performance of livestock farms.

The project seeks to create new practical guidelines and farmer-friendly indicators to help monitor and benchmark grassland farm performance.

Two online idea boards have been created as part of the study, led by Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), to enable grassland farmers to share their experiences.

The Management Practice Think Tank board provides a platform to share management actions that have the potential to improve the social, economic and environmental sustainability of grassland systems.

This could include tips on how to increase soil health or alternative grazing practices which have shown positive outcomes.

The Metrics Think Tank board offers an opportunity to share ideas of how to assess and benchmark the performance of a farm.

This includes ways to monitor soil health or the impact farming has on a business or family.

Lead researcher Dr Lorna Cole said: “The farming community is under increasing pressure to farm more sustainably and use resources more efficiently, putting strain on the family unit.

“To support the livestock sector, we are seeking input from dairy, sheep and beef farmers to help identify innovative grassland management practices that can improve the economic, environmental, and social performance of livestock farms.”

The study is being led by SRUC in partnership with the James Hutton Institute and Moredun Research Institute.