Stunning farm on Aberdeenshire coast launches for sale

A Scottish coastal farm extending to over 60 acres and comprising of more than 700 metres of coastline has launched onto the market.

England Farm, located on the Aberdeenshire coast, rises from the shores of the North Sea to 50 metres above sea level and presents a spectacular outlook.

The traditional steading includes around 64 acres of farmland and 735 metres of mixed coastline, including rocky shores and cliffs.

The farmland is currently down to grass, having been used for livestock grazing.

It is classified as Grade 3(2) by the James Hutton Institute, being capable of growing high yields of a wide variety of crops.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The farmhouse is of stone construction and is centrally located adjacent to the farm buildings.

Farm buildings consist of a traditional U-shaped steading, in-fill court and a serviceable Dutch barn lying adjacent.

Ian Armstrong, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, anticipates the farm being of interest to a wide range of individuals.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"The land lends itself to a variety of potential uses including agriculture, equestrian or amenity," he explained.

“The farmhouse and buildings are in need of extensive refurbishment and thus present a fantastic opportunity for new owners to put their own stamp on the property.

“This property presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity in a very eye-catching setting, perfect for those keen to explore all that Aberdeenshire’s great countryside and coastline has to offer.”

England Farm is for sale through Galbraith at an asking price of £450,000.