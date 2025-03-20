Stunning Orkney farm with private sandy cove now on market

A stunning 570-acre grassland farm on the Orkney Isles has launched to the market, featuring its very own private sandy cove.

Noup Farm, situated on the island of Westray, represents "a unique blend of agricultural functionality and serene island living".

On the market with K Allan Properties, the farm, which extends to 566-acres of land, includes a 3-bedroom farmhouse and a 4-bedroom workers' cottage.

The estate agency said the sale "offers a rare opportunity to own a beautiful island property currently utilized for agricultural purposes".

"This property offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of the most north-westerly peninsular on the Isle," K Allan Properties said.

(Photo: K Allan Properties)

"Imagine waking up to breath taking clifftop views across the vast Atlantic Ocean, a sight that will never cease to amaze."

One of the standout features of the farm is its private sandy cove, in which the Bay of Noup stretches out into the sea.

(Photo: K Allan Properties)

K Allan Properties said this feature could offer the buyer potential tourism ventures.

The land comprises of grassland, heathland, wetland, and rugged cliffs, and is classified as Class 6(2) and Class 6(3) by the James Hutton Institute.

The soil is part of the Olrig series, derived from Middle Old Red Sandstone, providing a solid foundation for various agricultural activities.

Noup Farm’s diverse landscape supports a rich array of wildlife, including sea otters, seals, migratory seabirds, sea eagles, and puffins.

The farm is also near the RSPB Reserve at Noup Head, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and conservation projects, K Allan said.

Noup Farm is on sale for offers in the region of £1,395,000.