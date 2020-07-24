Substantial dairy farm with on-site AD plant on market

A 500kw anaerobic digestion plant, currently fed on the dairy farm's slurry bedding and running at optimum capacity, provides electricity to the unit

A substantial dairy farm with a significant diversified income generated from the on-site AD plant has been brought to the market for an eye-watering price.

Coomb Farm in Carmarthernshire, which consists of 950-acres, is being marketed by Savills with a guide price of £15 million.

The estate agency describes the farm as 'highly efficient and substantial', offering cow housing, staff accommodation and land.

The AD plant, running mainly on bi-products from the dairy enterprise, generates circa £700k per annum and significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the farm/milk.







It may give marketing opportunities for the milk, Savills says.

Daniel Rees, head of rural sales at Savills Cardiff said: "Coomb Farm is an exceptional example of a modern farming operation in the heart of the Welsh countryside.

"Close to the Carmarthenshire coastline it occupies a beautiful rural position and presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a dairy farm at the top of its class."

The farm consists of a dairy unit for 1,000 cows which currently houses the high yielding Praire Herd of Holsteins.

Other key highlights include a 40 point rotary parlour, and housing for animals including calving space, calf rearing, youngstock housing, milkers and dry cows.

Housing capacity includes 1350 cubicles to support 1000 adults, 500 followers and 200 under 12 weeks.

The farmland comprises over 950 acres (stm) most of which is ploughable and used in a maize, wholecrop and grass rotation.