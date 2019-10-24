Substantial Herefordshire farm comes to market

A profitable mixed farm enterprise on the Shropshire/Herefordshire border is on the market

A substantial mixed arable and livestock holding has come to the market, offering a potential buyer the 'perfect opportunity' to take on a farm.

Deepmoor Farm, situated on the Herefordshire and Shropshire border, has 185.43 acres of productive arable, pasture and woodland.

It consists of a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, and a six-bedroom farmhouse.

The property has been a productive holding, having supported a cattle, sheep and arable enterprise.







It has produced good quality livestock and crops, according to property agency McCartneys, which is handling the sale.

The property is for sale by private treaty as a whole or can be divided into two lots

Gareth Wall, partner at McCartneys, says: “The land is high quality and is laid to pasture and arable cropping.

“In addition, the land has a good network of water tanks and well-maintained fencing.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for someone looking to purchase a whole farm or just the land, buildings and former farmhouse to complement their existing farming business,” he adds.

The main farmhouse is substantial and relatively new dwelling, having only been built 11 years ago.

It has views over the Herefordshire and South Shropshire countryside.

“There is also a redundant three-bedroom farmhouse which, subject to local authority consent, could offer an opportunity for conversion and potential diversification,” Mr Wall says.

“Overall this property offers an opportunity to purchase an established and productive farm in a beautiful location, with diversification potential and an attractive farmhouse to live in.”

