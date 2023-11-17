Substantial mixed farm on edge of North Yorkshire Moors now on market

A substantial mixed arable and livestock farm on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park has come onto the market.

High Waupley Farm, a ring-fenced farm situated between Whitby and Guisborough, extends in total to about 321 acres (130 hectares).

According to property agency GSC Grays, the farm is currently operating successfully with both arable and livestock enterprises.

There is also potential opportunities for further investment, the agency says.

The property includes an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings that have potential for further development, including a double storey stone-built granary.

(Photo: GSC Grays)

The farm buildings comprise a range of farrowing units, livestock housing, and grain stores, with around 50 tonnes of storage capacity.

High Waupley Farm also includes general-purpose sheds which provide facilities to manage the mixed arable and livestock enterprise.

John Coleman, head of farm sales at GSC Grays, said: “High Waupley is a ring-fenced farm that is currently operating successfully with both arable and livestock enterprises.

"The traditional stone-built farmhouse has benefitted from considerable investment to modernise the facilities.

(Photo: GSC Grays)

"The attractive semi-detached stone-built, three bedroom farm cottages have mirrored accommodation over two floors.

"Although one has been recent occupied, both would benefit from a schedule of refurbishment and modernisation."

High Waupley Farm is on the market with a guide price of £3.5m.