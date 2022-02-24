Success for red meat and dairy exporters at 2022 Gulfood

This year's Dubai Gulfood event saw a record number of red meat and dairy exporters from the UK, who met with potential buyers in the Middle East.

Last week, 16 exporters joined AHDB in Dubai at one of the world’s largest food and beverage trade shows, to showcase lamb, beef and cheese from the UK to thousands of contacts from around the world.

The Middle East is one of the key markets that exporters are focused on, seeing increased demand for UK cheese.

Visitors to the meat and dairy stands had the opportunity to sample UK products and also learn how to make the most of their halal lamb.

This year’s Gulfood attracted thousands of visitors with more than 4,000 companies exhibiting in the 21 halls of food exploration.

As well as red meat exporters, there were six dairy exporters from the UK, who showcased their high-quality dairy products to thousands of visitors.

Minister for Exports, Mike Freer also attended Gulfood this year and made a visit to the AHDB stand to meet with members of the export team and speak to lamb exporters.

AHDB Senior Halal Sector Manager, Dr Awal Fuseini said: “AHDB was at Gulfood to showcase our red meat to the world and also interact with major buyers from the Middle East region.

“This is a market which has the potential to grow for our halal sector and we want to build on the good relationships we have already established in this part of the world to continue growing our exports of British lamb.”

AHDB Head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley added: “This year’s Gulfood was a huge success as it gave us a valuable platform to meet with buyers, which is particularly important as we emerge from the pandemic.

“This is the first trade show outside of Europe that we’ve been able to attend in person with our exporters and that face-to-face contact is really important.

"AHDB was there to help our exporters do business and add value back into the UK supply chain.”