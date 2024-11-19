Successor for AHDB chair sought as Nicholas Saphir to stand down

A successor is being sought to replace the current chair of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), as Nicholas Saphir is set to stand down next year.

Originally appointed to serve a three-year term in 2020, Mr Saphir's tenure was extended by Defra ministers for a further two years.

He will step down from the role at the end of March 2025, with the levy organisation now searching for his replacement.

It is a ministerial public appointment with a salary of £58,000 per annum for a minimum 104 days per year, including six board meetings.

The levy-funded organisation offers insight and analysis on agricultural changes, both at home and overseas.

It also plays a role in promoting and defending the domestic reputation for UK produce and maintaining and developing export markets.

Mr Saphir said he was leaving his role as chair amid a 'significant period of change for agriculture'.

“I am proud to have been involved in helping the industry as it adapts to the challenges that lie ahead," he added.

"The amended legislation that governs AHDB now allows us to work with other sectors, which only strengthens the impact we can have to support an industry that is vital to a safe and secure UK.”

Those interested in applying can visit the Public Appointments website.

The application deadline is midday on 13 December 2024.