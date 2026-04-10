Suckler payments land as rising costs squeeze Scottish beef farmers

Scotland's suckler beef farmers are receiving support payments just as rising fertiliser and fuel costs pile fresh pressure on already stretched farm businesses.

NFU Scotland has welcomed the start of this year’s Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) payments, describing them as a vital boost to cashflow at a time when costs and uncertainty are intensifying.

The payments come as input prices rise sharply, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East already feeding through into fertiliser markets. Suppliers are applying surcharges linked to the Iran conflict, while fuel prices are also climbing again, raising concerns over supply and affordability.

Against this backdrop, the £40 million scheme remains a key source of stability for producers, supporting Scotland’s breeding cow herd and a beef sector worth an estimated £1.07 billion.

Payments for the 2025 scheme year began from 8 April, with rates set at £127.20 per animal on the mainland and £175.90 for island claims.

However, this year also brings tighter rules. For the first time, cows must meet a calving interval of 410 days or less for calves to qualify for payment, a change that could affect eligibility on some farms. Calves from first-time calvers are exempt.

NFU Scotland said it will be closely monitoring how the new conditions impact herd performance and participation, particularly for smaller producers.

The union has also raised questions over how the scheme is operating in practice, with key data on the number of calves claimed and deemed eligible not yet available.

It has also sought information on how force majeure applications have been handled, in a bid to better understand how the system is working on the ground.

Concerns raised by producers highlight ongoing issues around the scheme, including how rules are applied and their impact on different farm types.

A small producer derogation introduced last year was welcomed, following fears that stricter conditions could disproportionately affect smaller units.

NFU Scotland said the scheme must continue to adapt if it is to remain effective, despite government commitments to maintain it until 2028.

With costs rising and margins under pressure, the organisation warned that ensuring payments remain fair, accessible and responsive will be critical to sustaining Scotland’s suckler herd and the wider rural economy.