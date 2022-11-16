Sudden increase in illegal rodenticide use 'threatens future availability'

A sudden increase in the number of wildlife incidents that involve the powerful rodenticide brodifacoum has been identified by the government.

Some involve either negligent misuse or intentional abuse to harm wildlife, according to the Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme (WIIS)

The Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU) responded by warning that continued misuse and abuse of rodenticides risks more restrictive regulation.

This could mean some user groups no longer have access to these products, the body said, or that some use scenarios are no longer allowed, possibly both.

The recent high-profile death of a rare bird of prey for example was the result of one such incident and WIIS has evidence of more involving other raptor species.

On all rodenticide product labels, manufacturers have to include specific instructions required by the government regulator, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Failing to follow these, whether deliberate or unintended, is illegal and risks users being prosecuted.

Dr Alan Buckle, chairman of CRRU, warned that continued misuse and abuse of rodenticide products risked more restrictive regulation.

“These involve products used outdoors, either around buildings or in open countryside, and in rodent burrows," he added.

"To help rodenticide users avoid prosecution for illegal use, even if unintended, and protect the future availability of second-generation anticoagulants, CRRU is also preparing a factsheet to distribute as widely as possible over at least the next six months.

"Its core message will be: Always read labels carefully before you use rodenticide products and employ all applicable label requirements."