Sudden SFI closure leaves farmers reeling, survey reveals

The abrupt closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) has left many farming businesses facing significant financial uncertainty, a new poll warns.

Surveying over 300 farmers, it reveals the widespread frustration and disruption caused by the unexpected policy change announced last month.

Nearly 95% of respondents told the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) they had planned to apply for more options under the expanded SFI scheme before it was suddenly withdrawn.

Of those surveyed, over half (54%) were already in an SFI agreement, while 40% were not yet enrolled but had intended to join under the updated offer.

Only a small minority—4.5%—reported that they were satisfied with what they had been able to achieve under the scheme prior to its closure.

Many farmers had already invested time and money into preparing applications, including seeking professional advice.

For some, existing agreements are set to expire this year, with no new alternative scheme available until 2025.

Victoria Vyvyan, president of the organisation, which represents thousands of landowners, said the decision had created significant instability for rural businesses.

“No farmer can plan for an environmentally sustainable farming future when rules change overnight," she said.

“Without the management contracts which were promised, many face a cash crisis.

"Work to restore soil, protect nature and cut emissions costs money, and so in the absence of funding there is a danger that important projects will be shelved."

She stressed the urgency for the government to rebuild trust and to start renegotiating a replacement scheme.

“Trust must be rebuilt and the new SFI must be negotiated quickly. The future of sustainable farming depends on it.”

The CLA says it is now actively engaging with government ministers and advisers, using the survey data to highlight the real-world impacts of the decision.

It is also calling for swift action to mitigate the fallout and shape future environmental land management schemes that offer stability and support to rural businesses.

It follows the government's reform of agricultural property relief (APR) business property relief (BPR), announced in the autumn budget, which has triggered protests across the UK.

From April 2026, farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge, with the industry warning that family farms would see a 'catastrophic' impact to their businesses and livelihoods.

On top of this, farmers are seeing ongoing cuts to BPS payments, low returns from retailers and worsening weather patterns.