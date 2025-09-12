Suffolk farmer dies following machinery incident

A Suffolk farmer has died in a tragic machinery incident on a Woodbridge farm, highlighting once again the dangers facing Britain’s most hazardous industry.

Emergency services were called to the farm at 4.50pm on 4 September after the ambulance service reported an incident at the site.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that the man was later declared deceased at the scene.

At this stage, initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

Recent figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show that farming remains the UK’s most dangerous industry.

In the past year alone, 28 farm workers across the UK lost their lives – 23 in Great Britain and five in Northern Ireland.

A further four members of the public, including two children, were also killed in farm-related incidents.

Nearly half of those killed were aged over 65, underscoring the vulnerability of older farmers in an industry where retirement is often delayed and safety risks persist into later life.