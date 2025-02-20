Suffolk farmer fined £27,000 after dozens of dead sheep found

A Suffolk farmer has been ordered to pay out £27,000 after he left dozens of dead sheep on his land for weeks.

Richard Parry, a farmer and company director of Woodbridge-based Mint & Mustard Produce Ltd, has been sentenced.

Trading Standards officers found carcasses and bones on three occasions, with failure to comply with regulations regarding safe disposal of livestock an offence.

Following a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates Court, district judge Sheraton considered all the offences and took the totality of offending into account.

Mint & Mustard Produce was fined £10,000 and a victim surcharge of £2,000. Mr Parry was fined £5,000, a victim surcharge of £2,000 and was ordered to pay £8,000 in costs.

Between December 2022 and October 2023, Suffolk Trading Standards received regular reports from members of the public about dead sheep left lying on land used by Mr Parry in the Gedgrave area.

Trading Standards inspected the area and found 13 dead sheep in December 2022 at Gedgrave, and an animal by-product bin was found partially open and full of dead sheep.

Seven dead sheep and sheep bones were found in June 2023 at Gedgrave and Hazlewood Hall Farm, Saxmundham.

Another five dead sheep and sheep bones were found in October 2023 at Gedgrave, and an animal by-product bin was also discovered partially open and full of dead sheep.

Some of the sheep found had been dead for weeks or months based on Animal and Plant Health Agency veterinary inspectors’ reports.

Officers said that they visited the land and advised Mr Parry numerous times throughout this period, but these issues continued, so a prosecution was launched.

Councillor Steve Wiles, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health and public protection, said it was a "particularly distressing case for everyone involved".

"Suffolk Trading Standards officers discovered a number of dead sheep left in fields for weeks, identifying very poor farm management of livestock," he added.

“Despite warnings and previous advice, Mr Parry still failed to do what was required.

“We fully support our Suffolk farming community and all those who work in it. The vast majority work to very high standards."