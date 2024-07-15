Suffolk nuclear power plant commits to sourcing local food

A nuclear power plant project in Suffolk has pledged to boost the region's farmers by locally sourcing 80 percent of the food it provides to its site workforce.

Sizewell C, which is being built over a 12-year period near Leiston, said its ambition would create significant opportunities for local food producers and suppliers.

The new target represents a substantial regional investment: at peak construction, there’ll be around 7,900 workers on site, and it’s estimated the cumulative food value will amount to just under £60m.

The announcement comes as Sizewell C outlines a series of other catering commitments, including a pledge to offer varied and affordable meals on-site.

Another commitment will see the project engage in a socially and environmentally focused food waste policy.

Damian Leydon, Sizewell C site delivery director, called the 80% food target 'ambitious', one which represents a 'huge opportunity' for nearby farmers.

He said: “Suffolk is well known for being a foodie county, and it’s a no-brainer for us to tap into and support local suppliers and local produce.

“We’ve got a clear plan in place and we’re looking forward to working with the many excellent suppliers and producers in the region to deliver quality catering for Sizewell C.”

Produce to be sourced will include apples, pears, strawberries, carrots, potatoes, onions, eggs, bacon, sausages, pork, sugar, coffee and bakery.

The food will also meet best practice food standards, covering key certifications and schemes, such as British Lion Mark (eggs), Marine Stewardship Council (fish), and British Red Tractor (meat and poultry), and will include Fairtrade wherever possible.

The planned power station achieved development consent earlier this year and has been awarded a Nuclear Site Licence.

A Final Investment Decision on the plant is expected later this year.