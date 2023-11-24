Sunrise Eggs ordered to pay out over £240k after death of teen worker

Sunrise Eggs, a major egg supplier based in Loughborough, has been ordered to pay out over £240,000 after a 19-year-old worker was crushed to death.

Ben Spencer had only been working for Sunrise Poultry Ltd for two weeks when he was crushed between a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a wall in April 2021.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that measures in place for segregating pedestrians and moving vehicles were 'wholly inadequate'.

The HGV was attempting a 'complex manoeuvre' towards a narrow thoroughfare at the Seagrave Road premises as Ben Spencer was walking towards it.

Sunrise Poultry pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 17 of the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

The firm was ordered to pay a fine of £233,000 plus costs of £8,841 at a hearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on 22 November 2023.

Speaking after, HSE enforcement lawyer Andy Siddall said: “The company admitted failing to segregate vehicles and pedestrians at its workplace in Sileby and that resulted in the tragic death of Ben.

“Accidents like this simply shouldn’t happen and a mother shouldn’t have to hold the hand of her son as he lies dying in the workplace.

“So please check your workplace transport risk assessments, think carefully, and ensure that everybody goes home safely.”

Ben’s tragic death continues to have a significant impact on the lives of his mother, Tracy, as well as his friends and family.

Tracy said she would like nothing more but to ‘curl up in a ball’ after her son's death at the site in Sileby.

“My life revolved around Ben, because it has always been just me and him,” she said.

“I used to go out every day, even if it was just for a walk, and we used to go on family holidays, all of us with a caravan.

“Now I’ve got no life. Sometimes I walk the dog at eleven o’clock at night to avoid running into people, I just can’t face getting into a conversation with them.

“I find myself keeping my distance from everyone, I just can’t cope with the idea of feeling close to someone, even my family."

Tracy added: “My dreams are of Ben when he was younger and I just yearn to be back there.

"Those years standing on the edge of a football pitch watching him in the freezing cold and now I’d just go back there in heartbeat.”