Supply chain dynamics 'continue to cheat' farmers, warns union

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has warned that current supply chain dynamics "continue to cheat" farmers across the country.

The union has called for the supply chain to be 'realigned' after feed and fertiliser importers recently revealed major profits, while farmers receive 'the smallest of margins'.

The UFU said it was 'extremely hard to swallow' after seeing the publication of accounts outlining the profits made by feed and fertiliser importers.

With the current cost of living crisis coupled with rising input costs on farm, it warned that farmers had been "grappling with the financial pressure".

Some inputs like diesel and fertiliser have eased back, but are still significantly inflated compared to what they were.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine has urged farmers to "put their farm business and own priorities first" and shop around when buying inputs.

“It’s totally demoralising to realise that big agri companies have been reaping the profits while the primary producer has been left with the crumbs," he said.

“There’s no doubt that due to the huge profits feed and fertiliser importers have made, they can afford to reduce the price farmers pay for their products.

"Farmers provide the foundation on which every farming business is built upon and companies have taken their longstanding loyalty for granted."

Mr Irvine warned: "Suppliers need to seriously consider that if there is no movement in these high input costs, there will be less production on farms."

He said that would have implications throughout the supply chain for all players.