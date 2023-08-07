Surrey farm attraction temporarily shuts after E.coli infections

A farm attraction in Surrey has temporarily closed following a small number of cases of E.coli infections in children.

Hobbledown, which is located near Epsom, has been closed since 27 July as investigations into the infections are underway.

So far, three children have fallen ill with the bacterial infection following their visit to the farm.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Epsom and Ewell Borough Council are both investigating.

The farm has contacted all visitors since 11 July to 27 July to advise them of possible symptoms of STEC (Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli).

Nick De Candole, farm owner, said the decision to close Hobbledown was 'immediate' and as a 'precaution'.

"We have been informed by health authorities of a very small number of cases of an E. coli infection in individuals who recently visited the park," he said.

"We are in close contact with Epsom & Ewell District Council Environmental Health team and also the UK Health Security Agency and co-operating fully with both on their respective investigations.

"I have written to everyone who visited between 11 and 27 July to inform them of the situation and included with this a letter from the UKHSA with further information and guidance.

"I can assure everyone that the wellbeing of visitors to Hobbledown is our absolute priority and we do everything in our power to keep guests safe."