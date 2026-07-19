Surrey farmers offered £35,000 grants with no match funding

Surrey farmers and growers have until 16 August to apply for grants of up to £35,000, with no match funding required.

The grants form part of a new £500,000 programme intended to help rural businesses modernise, diversify and improve productivity.

Surrey County Council’s Farming Innovation Accelerator will provide eligible businesses with 100% funding of between £10,000 and £35,000.

The six-month programme is open to small and medium-sized businesses in farming, horticulture, forestry, beekeeping and the equine sector, including vineyards and hop growers.

Funding will support projects designed to modernise operations, raise productivity, develop new income streams or strengthen long-term business resilience.

Successful applicants will also receive specialist consultancy, training courses and opportunities to learn from other rural businesses.

The programme is part-funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Matt Furniss, Surrey County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth, said farmers and growers had identified shortages of funding, time and specialist support as barriers to adopting new technology.

“The Surrey Farming Innovation Accelerator will give ambitious eligible businesses the tools they need to modernise, diversify and grow,” he said.

“Over time, this will create new jobs and contribute to the ongoing vitality of our villages and towns.”

Mr Furniss encouraged eligible businesses to apply, adding that a successful programme could provide a model for further support in future.

A University of Surrey report cited by the council estimates that around 500 farms operate in the county, contributing approximately £502 million a year to the local economy.

The council has also supported rural businesses through other funding schemes in recent years.

As an example of previous council-backed investment, fourth-generation farmer Alec Clouting received help through the separate Surrey Economic Growth Fund to install a 24-hour meat vending machine at Ivelle Farm in Cranleigh.

Mr Clouting said the funding, together with support from Business Surrey, had helped get the project off the ground and allowed him to develop a longer-term plan for the farm.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity the Economic Growth Fund has provided me with,” he said.

“And doubled up with the support from the team at Business Surrey, it’s really helped get the project off the ground and build a vision for the future.”

Applications for the Surrey Farming Innovation Accelerator close on 16 August 2026.

Businesses can check the full eligibility criteria and apply through the programme’s page on the Business Surrey website.