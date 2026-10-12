Surrey farms secure £500k for new technology and innovation

Hugh Broom of Sondes Place Farm is investing in GPS tractor guidance with grant support (Photo: Surrey Country Council)

Seventeen farming and rural projects in Surrey have secured a share of £500,000 in funding for new technology, including laser bird deterrents, virtual cattle fencing and precision tractor guidance.

The grants, awarded through Surrey County Council's Farming Innovation Accelerator, will support investment in equipment aimed at improving productivity, reducing costs and developing new commercial opportunities.

More than 50 organisations submitted proposals, with 17 projects selected to receive grants of up to £35,000 each, alongside specialist business support.

The scheme is funded through the UK government's Shared Prosperity Fund and supports farmers, growers and other rural businesses investing in new technology.

Among the successful applicants is Sondes Place Farm, a 320-acre family business between Dorking and Westcott, which has secured funding for a GPS tractor guidance system.

The Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) system is expected to reduce overlapping field operations, cutting fuel use and unnecessary fertiliser applications while improving the accuracy of fieldwork.

Hugh Broom, the fourth generation of his family to manage the farm, said the investment would help improve efficiency across the beef business.

“It means less overlap, less waste and less diesel, but more importantly it means we’ll be growing better forage off the same acres, with a lower environmental footprint.”

He expects the equipment to pay for itself through reduced input costs within one or two years, although the investment would have been difficult to justify without the grant.

Wintershall Valley Farm in Guildford is also receiving funding to introduce virtual fencing using GPS-enabled cattle collars and digital livestock management technology.

The system is intended to improve grazing efficiency, extend the grazing season and strengthen livestock medicine records.

Elsewhere, Albury Vineyard plans to install an automated laser system to deter birds from damaging its grapes.

The technology will protect 18 acres of vines, with the business expecting to reduce crop losses and increase annual wine production by more than 1,700 bottles.

Other successful projects focus on farm diversification and direct sales, including Nutfield Dairy, which plans to install three vending facilities offering dairy products, ice cream and coffee.

Roehurst Farm in Walton will also introduce a vending machine to expand direct sales of lamb, pork and eggs.

Beekeeping businesses are among the beneficiaries, with Browners Bees in Reigate securing funding for digital hive monitoring and mechanised honey extraction equipment.

The technology will allow beekeeper Harrison Brown to monitor hive weight, temperature and humidity remotely, reducing the need for frequent physical inspections.

Investment in automated extraction, processing and bottling equipment is also expected to help the business handle increasing honey production.

Mr Brown said: “The new equipment will allow us to process larger quantities more efficiently, while improving consistency and reducing the amount of repetitive manual work involved.”

The improvements are intended to support the expansion of the business while maintaining local honey production in Surrey.

The funding comes as Surrey County Council looks to support investment in agricultural technology, diversification and new sources of income for rural businesses.

A University of Surrey report estimates the county has around 500 farms, with agriculture contributing approximately £502 million annually to the local economy.

Matt Furniss, Surrey County Council's Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Economic Growth, said the successful projects reflected the range of agricultural businesses operating across the county.

“Surrey’s rural economy is far larger and more varied than many people realise, and these projects show the energy and ambition out there to embrace new technology.”

The 17 projects were selected through a competitive application process, with recipients receiving both grant funding and specialist advice to help develop their businesses.