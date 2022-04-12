Survey: Dog owners fail to tell farmer following sheep attack

Less than 5% of sheep farmers receive direct contact from the owners of dogs that have been involved in an attack on their livestock, a new survey says.

The startling figure is included in a survey by the National Sheep Association (NSA), which has called on the public to take responsibility for such attacks.

With almost 60% of respondents finding evidence of an attack having taken place rather than being alerted by the owner, the result suggests sheep are often likely to be left suffering for a period of time.

The survey is completed by farmers, and is run annually to gain an up to date insight on the issue of sheep worrying by dogs’ continued severity and impact on the sector.

In line with previous years, respondents, located across the UK, once again reported an increase in the incidence of attacks.

Most (76%) believed cases had increased over the past three years with many identifying the increase in dog ownership during the pandemic as a perceived cause of the rise of cases.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker admitted that it may be daunting for a dog owner to come forward to a farmer to admit responsibility for an attack.

But he said farmers would rather be informed by the owners themselves rather than finding injured, or even worse, dead sheep in their fields.

“Sheep worrying by dogs is a crime but openness from the dog owner can mean a more amicable resolution can hopefully be achieved and it is better than having to explain a failure to report if the dog is able to be traced.

"Often dog owners simply do not realise their pet is capable of doing so much damage, and while we appreciate this crime is not one that any animal lover would set out to commit, taking responsibility is crucial and could help reduce cases for the future.”

The sector has worked to raise awareness of the issue of sheep worrying, encouraging farmers to ensure they report each case to their local police force.

It appears this message is working. The majority (81%) of survey respondents said they now report some, most or all of the attacks they experience.

This increased reporting could be driving an improved response from rural police forces with survey contributors rating police response to reports as 6/10, this figure increasing significantly from ratings of 4/10 in 2021 and 3/10 in 2020.

Losses incurred from dog attacks can be a substantial burden on sheep farmers, with the survey results revealing losses of an average of £1,232 per farmer per year.

Yet despite this, and the increase in reporting of cases of sheep worrying, many farmers do not pursue compensation for their losses.

Mr Stocker said: “The greatest impact felt for many farmers as a result of sheep worrying is the stress, anger and anxiety that is experienced. A full year’s hard work by farmers can simply be undone in a matter of minutes.

“Of course, the financial impact must not be ignored though. Continued losses due to sheep worrying are not acceptable and could easily be prevented by dog owners simply taking responsibility.”

The results have been shared as the NSA launches its week-long sheep worrying campaign for 2022 aiming to increase awareness of the issue amongst the general public.